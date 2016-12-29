Witness The Spectacle Of $10M In Custom Lambos Gathered In Tokyo

Imported automobiles are a relatively rare sight in Japan – much less high-end supercars like Lamborghinis. Seeing a whole bunch of them gathered on the same stretch of Japanese road, then, is like witnessing an entire pack of endangered animals frolicking together in the same place. That's what makes this video, however brief, so special.
Assembled in this two-and-a-half-minute clip is an estimated $10 million worth of Sant'Agata's finest. Pay close attention and you'll see a smattering of Gallardos, Diablos, Murcielagos, and Aventadors. There's a handful of Ferraris, too – including some 458s, a Dino 246, and a twelve-cylinder 456 GT.
Of course, this being Japan, few of them are left in their original factory specification. Some are decked out in neon or chrome, with one Gallardo Spyder in a dazzling purple starlight fade, and another notable Murcielago in bright orange with 24-karat gold graphics.
The combined effect is eye-catching in the extreme, but then nobody ever said Italian exotics were supposed to be subtle. Follow American YouTuber Steve Feldman as he goes behind the scenes of a supercar meet in Tokyo in the video below.