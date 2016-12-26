Won't Someone Give This Derelict 1958 Porsche 356 Super Speedster A Loving Home?

Typically when they find a car in a barn, it's been there for a while. This Porsche 356 has spent much of its life in storage, but it's bounced around three different locations over the course of its life. And boy does it show.
It's a 1958 Porsche 356 A Super Speedster, which tells you that it's a stripped-down version of the original 356 Cabriolet and fitted with the (relatively) more powerful engine – at just 75 horsepower, its 1.6-liter boxer four produced 25 percent more than the standard 1.5 with its 60 hp.
The car was delivered new to a customer in LA, who put it in storage for over a decade. The subsequent owner left it unrestored to ward off potential thieves, eventually putting it back in storage for another quarter-century. Its current owner bought the Speedster at the turn of the millennium, then put it (yup) back in storage again until earlier this year.
All told, that's 42 out of its 58 years the classic Porsche has spent in storage, just begging to be rediscovered and restored. And that honor could be yours if you place the right bid.
The car has been consigned to Gooding & Company, which estimates that it will sell for between $200,000 and $275k when it drops the gavel in Scottsdale a few weeks from now. Check it out in the photo gallery below, captured by Brian Henniker for Gooding.