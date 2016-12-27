Would You Pay Half A Million Bucks For This 1970 Plymouth Hemi Superbird?

Due to its limited production number and impressive performance, the Plymouth Hemi Superbird has become a highly valuable collector's item.
And since its value is determined by its history, condition and previous certified sales, it's not uncommon to see some examples fetch some pretty high prices.
Take this particular car, for instance: it might be almost five decades old, but it still has most of the original paint applied to it, except for the nose, which was resprayed due to the problems with the initial lacquer coating, and still has the factory Hemi decals.
Pushing it into 'exceptional territory', as the vendor states, are the A13 Superbird package aero components, tinted glass, 15-inch Rallye wheels, chrome exhaust tips, power steering and power front disc brakes. This classic also benefits from a wood-grain sport steering wheel, power windows, deluxe seatbelts, 6-way adjustable driver's seat and a premium black/charcoal interior.
Since it's one of the most original and highly optioned Plymouth Hemi Superbirds known to exist, and with two owners since new, it's expected to fetch up to $450,000 when it hits the auction block at Mecum next month in Kissimmee, Florida.