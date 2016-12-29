Would You Rather Have A Four-Door Aventador S Instead Of The Urus SUV?

Developing a supercar means that practicality and comfort take a back seat to extravagant design, power and driving dynamics. So where does a four-door Aventador S fit in?
Well, in short, nowhere, but that doesn’t mean we can't check out one of X-Tomi's creations that sees the most recent Aventador S grow an extra pair of doors and an extended wheelbase.
Even the company itself toyed with the idea, with the Estoque concept, before deciding to ditch it in favor of an SUV.
Thus, it is already readying the Urus that will challenge the likes of the Bentley Bentayga and the upcoming Rolls-Royce Cullinan, among others, as almost everyone, bar Ferrari and McLaren, have jumped on the crossover bandwagon. The Urus will also mark the addition of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, as the brand's R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani recently confirmed, a first for a production Lamborghini.