1,000HP 'Vicious' 1965 Mustang Restomod Is Out Of This World

It took 10,000 hours in order to transform a classic 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe into a 1,000 HP retro-beast with a new Fastback body.
In case you don't want to do the math on this one, the whole project took over a year to complete, but in the end, the Timeless Kustoms team prevailed and "Vicious" was born.
The restomod Mustang has 1,000 HP at the wheel, which was achieved with the help of two turbochargers and a supercharger. Also, the entire car weighs just 3,450 lbs (1,564 kg), despite the team choosing to use steel instead of carbon fiber.
As for appearance, while that wide-body exterior may look extreme, it was all done with functionality in mind. Other features include 19" wheels, fully independent suspension, 15.5-inch carbon ceramic rotors, Sparco seats and steering wheel, a Motec digital display and yes, even air conditioning for the cabin.
Speaking of the interior, that "all-red" design definitely looks like something you either love or hate, but Jay Leno seems to think it agrees with the car's exterior.