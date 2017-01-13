1.3 Million Hondas Recalled Over Takata Passenger Airbags

Honda has issued another recall to replace problematic Takata airbags. More of the same, you say? Maybe, but this time it's not the airbag in the steering wheel – it's the passenger airbag.
Based on information from airbag supplier Takata, Honda has issued a new recall for a wide range of Honda and Acura vehicles.
Included in this second-stage recall are certain examples of the 2008-12 Accord, 2010-12 Crosstour and Insight, 2006-11 Civic, 2005-11 CR-V and Element, 2012 FCX Clarity, 2007-12 Fit, 2005-12 Pilot, and 2006-12 Ridgeline. Also included are certain 2005-06 Acura MDX, 2005-12 RL, 2009-12 TSX, 2011-12 TSX Wagon, and 2010-12 ZDX models.
All told, that comes to a about 1.29 million vehicles. But with many already recalled for the driver's airbag, “only” 772,000 automobiles additional vehicles will need to be brought in for this latest issue.
Along with them, Honda is recalling another 3,580 examples of the 2006-09 Gold Wing motorcycles fitted with airbags as well. This latest recall brings the total number of Honda and Acura vehicles that will need their airbags replaced up to a massive 11.4 million.