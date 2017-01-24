1965 Jaguar E-Type Roadster Could Be Yours, For A Small Fortune

Described by many genuine petrol heads, including Enzo Ferrari, to be the 'best-looking car ever', the Jaguar E-Type left its mark on both the British company itself and the automotive industry in general
In 15 years of production, Jaguar rolled out more than 70,000 units, so buying one doesn’t necessarily mean spending your lifesavings and selling everything you have, but getting your hands on certain well-preserved or properly restored examples might mean doing just that.
Listed here is an E-Type Series 1 Roadster that left the assembly lines back in 1965. Its condition is said to be near perfect, and it's only natural, since it underwent a bodywork restoration in 2013, some nine years after it had its 4.2-liter six-cylinder engine and gearbox rebuilt.
Its current owner, who is trying to let it at SilverstoneAuction's Race Retro Classic Car Sale at Stoneleigh Park on February 25, says it's accompanied by a service history, previous MoTs and several pictures. As for the estimated selling price, it stands between £80,000 and £100,000 ($99,000-$124,000), so make sure you bring just enough cash for next month's auction, if you want to take it home.