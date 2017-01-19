1968 Dodge Coronet Gets Rear Tracks, Becomes A Muscle Snowmobile

If you're going to be using your classic American muscle car in the snow, what better way to make sure you don't keep sliding all over the place than by converting it into a snowmobile?
Let's face it, that Dodge Coronet would be pretty useless as a daily driver on snow-covered roads. But add the rear tracks and you should be able to take it places where other muscle cars wouldn't even dream of going.
We'd also be interested to know more about this conversion, but since modern snowmobiles' tracks are usually made from Kevlar composites, we can assume these are too, unless they went the other way and used rubber tracks - which were only popular on early snowmobiles.
Either way, it seems this car can now be used both as an "A to B" vehicle, as well as for recreational purposes - which is actually how one would generally use a snowmobile, come to think of it. Plus, as a bonus, this video from Off-Road 4x4 Nation definitely proves that those rear tracks have helped the Charger retain its natural ability to drift.