1991 Koenig-Tuned Mercedes 300CE Selling For $50,000

If you're any sort of Mercedes W124 enthusiast, getting your hands on this Koenig could be quite a rare achievement, since there aren't that many of them out there, and especially not here in the States.
Underneath the modified bodywork is a 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300CE with just 31,000 miles (49,889 km) on the clock. On top of that, it used to belong to former professional Baseball player Ken Griffey Jr, who painted it dark green and added a yellow stripe in order to "represent" his team.
When the current owner bought the car, he gave it a complete makeover and painted it with a two stage Bornit Metallic finish, where the bottom portion of the car is a slightly different shade than the top.
It took 5 months to get the car looking the way it does, and cost no fewer than $25,000. The reason for that was because when the current owner initially acquired the vehicle, it was missing its right front fender and the door seals were painted poorly, as was the underside of the bonnet.
You can check out the full add on Craigslist, where you can also read more about why the current owner repainted it in this particular color and how he even got in touch with Mr Koenig himself to verify the authenticity of the car.