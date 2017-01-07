1991 Nissan Cedric Grand Turismo Ultima Makes One American Drop $10.5k For It

Nissan has been making some interesting and some outright cool cars for decades now. Despite what you may think, not all revolve around the Godzilla and its GT-R ancestors, and neither have all of them been available outside of Japan.
However, if you can handle the fact that JDM models were made only in right-hand drive, then you can take advantage of the 25-year import rule in the States and drive around in a car like this 1991 Nissan Cedric Gran Turismo Ultima.
The Cedric was part of Nissan's large sedan series, which also included the Gloria, both of which shared the same platform, before being replaced by the Infiniti-based Fuga in the mid-2000s.
Billed as the range-topper, the Nissan Cedric Gran Turismo Ultima came with visual influences from BMW and Jaguar, but the automaker wanted it to stand out more among the crop of high-performance saloons sold in the Land of the Rising Sun, so it gave it a single-turbo V6 engine, producing 255 horsepower.
Not a lot of examples remain in top notch condition these days, but this 1991 Cedric Gran Turismo Ultima is an exception, and even if its previous owner repainted it in white pearl, lowered its ride height and added a set of 19-inch Work Varianza wheels, it still looks quite appealing. Oh, did we mention that it has only 57,000 (91,733 km) original miles?
As far as availability goes, by the time we uploaded this piece, JapaneseClassics said the car had found a new owner who paid $10,495 for it.