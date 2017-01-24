2006 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX Shows Up In Rare Automatic Wagon Form

Only 2,500 of these Mitsubishi Lancer EVO IX wagons were ever made, and this one is selling for 1,290,000 JPY, or just over $11,300 in Japan. And before you ask, being a 2006 model, the answer is no, you can't import it to the States.
The original ad was posted on a Japanese website, and according to Bring A Trailer, the seller claims the car has never been crashed or repaired and that it only has 90,000 km (55,923 miles) on the clock.
Aside from the custom GReddy/Trust exhaust system, the car seems to be mostly stock, as the lightweight Enkei wheels and large Brembo brakes were both standard on this particular model.
The interior seems to be in tip top shape as well, though what really stands out for us is the automatic transmission (the shifter kind of looks like a manual gear lever), which together with the wagon exterior makes this car quite the collector's item.
Underneath the bonnet, we're looking at what appears to be a stock 4G63T unit, which means peak power output should be somewhere around 291 PS (287 HP), allowing for sub 6-second 0-60 mph (96 km/h) runs.