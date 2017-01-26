2016-2017 Toyota Tundra Recall For Faulty Bumper Steps

Toyotais recalling certain units of the Tundra pickup truck in the United States.
According to preliminary details released by the automaker, the safety campaign covers approximately 73,000 units across the nation, and involves the 2016 and 2017 MY vehicles.
These are equipped with resin rear step bumpers and reinforcement brackets at each corner, which may become damaged in the event of a crash, without the users noticing, and if a person steps on the corner of the bumper, part of it could break away, increasing the risk of injury.
Toyota doesn’t say whether any reports of injuries have been received related to this condition, but states that owners will be notified via first class mail starting mid-February. The next step will see owners scheduling an appointment with a local dealer, who will replace the resin reinforcement brackets with new ones, made out of steel, free of charge. Moreover, technicians will also replace the rear bumper tread covers, as part of the remedy.