2017 Audi A4 Hunkers Down On 20" Custom Wheels

In case you were wondering what the all-new Audi A4 would look like sitting closer to the road on 20" custom wheels, well, here's your answer.
Most of the time, when wheel companies release new galleries of vehicles posing with their designs, we usually find ourselves looking at supercars, luxury SUVs and high-performance saloons.
In a way, this 2017 Audi A4 is a bit of surprise, but we'll take it since it's undoubtedly one of the most popular sports executive saloons in the world - and currently, the most technologically advanced.
So what's special about this Audi A4? For starters the 20" graphite Vossen VFS2 wheels, with their aggressive design. It's the same wheel model we've seen in the past on cars such the Mercedes C-Class or this A45 AMG.
As for the lowered ride height, this A4 also comes equipped with H&R Street Performance Coilovers, according to Naples Speed. Overall, it's clearly a more menacing look than you get with the standard car. Aside from the wheels and mods, this seems to be an S-line model in 2.0 TFSI quattro form.