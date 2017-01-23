2017 Audi A5 Sportback Review Brings A Not-So Surprising Verdict

Unveiled at last year's Paris Auto Show, the new generation Audi A5 Sportback is a more practical take on the A5 Coupe, but is it worth over the A4 sedan?
With this question in mind, CarWow's Mat Watson set out to test drive the sleek looking liftback, and immediately came to appreciate its longer body that translates into better rear legroom than in the two-door model, and the useful tailgate, which allows loading larger cargo.
Depending on the version selected, the Germans can throw in some useful features, including the Audi Connect Services, which allows users to monitor their fuel consumption and find out where they parked their car. All grades come with standard sports seats and a 7-inch infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, but the larger 8-inch system is recommended for its more generous size and faster processor.
Audi offers a selection of four- and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with the model tested featuring a 190 horsepower 2.0-liter diesel, which returns in the high 40s and low 50s mpg UK (33.3-41.6 mpg US 7.1-5.6 / l/100 km), in real world driving, slightly off the official number of 68 mpg UK (56.6 mpg US / 4.2 l/100 km).
The new Audi A5 Sportback is not only good to look at, but also a pleasure to drive, despite having a stiffer suspension than the new A4. However, the automaker's list of offerings is wide enough to allow the purchase of optional adaptive dampers, for a £900 ($1,113) premium in the UK, which come with a Comfort mode. The steering is said to be precise, but not as sporty as a BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe, while the car has some flaws, such as the 40-liter fuel tank offered for the 2-liter diesel, which can be overcome by switching to a 2-liter petrol, and its 58-liter tank.
But should one consider spending at least £30,000 ($37,115) for the A5 Sportback? Well, according to this review, the answer might surprise you.