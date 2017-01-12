2017 Audi Q5 Has A £37,150 Starting Price In UK

Almost four months after it was officially presented, the second generation Audi Q5 is now on sale in the United Kingdom.
Set to arrive at dealers across the country this spring, with deliveries kicking off from April, the premium compact SUV can be ordered from £37,170 ($45,182), for the entry-level SE grade, equipped with a diesel engine, while prices for the petrol S line rise to £41,040 ($49,886).
Standard equipment is more generous and includes the Audi drive select, parking system plus, smartphone interface, acoustic windscreen, 3-zone climate control, heated front seats, pre-sense city collision prevention assistance, xenon headlights, power-operated tailgate, and the list can go on.
Additionally, all models can be specified with the Matrix LED headlamps, MMI Navigation Plus, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, head-up display, ambient lighting, and virtual cockpit, as options. The adaptive cruise control, air suspension, and V6 diesel-only sport differential at the rear axle, are also available at an extra cost.
No matter what grade is selected, Audi offers customers a choice of two engines, at the time of launch, a 2.0-liter TDI diesel, with 190 PS (187 HP), and 2.0-liter TFSI petrol, with 252 PS (248 HP). Both units are mated to an S tronic transmission, which channels the output to the Quattro all-wheel drive system. A 3.0-liter V6 TDI, producing 286 PS (282 HP) and 620 Nm (457 lb-ft) of torque, will follow at a later date.