2017 Ford F-150 Gets The Convertible Treatment From NCE [w/Video]

There's an untapped market potential that companies such as Newport Convertible Engineering (NCE) are willing to explore, and a convertible version of the Ford F-150 fits the pattern.
Detailed in a short video that shows how its new folding soft-top functions, the beheaded truck is an arrival worth looking at, even if it may not be to everyone's taste.
The team responsible for modifying it doesn’t have anything to say about their project - for now at least, but we can see the canvas roof folding down completely behind the rear seats, and a roll bar that enhances torsional rigidity, in addition to other possible structural improvements.
It's also unknown how much NCE will charge for transforming your F-150 into a convertible, but don't expect it to come cheap. And if you're concerned that they might screw it up, then you should know that these are the same people that came up with convertible versions of the Tesla Model S, Range Rover, Porsche Cayenne, Cadillac ELR, and Nissan GT-R, to name a few, as the list goes on and on.
H/T to Autoblog