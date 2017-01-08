2017 Ford GT Gets Dismal Fuel Economy Rating Despite EcoBoost Engine

With its EcoBoost engine, you might figure that the new Ford GT would return pretty respectable fuel economy, right? Wrong. The official ratings are in from the US Environmental Protection Agency, and let's just say it's less than stellar.
The EPA rated Ford's new supercar at 11 miles per gallon in the city, 18 mpg on the highway, and 14 combined. Even under the revised MPG ratings, that's actually worse than the previous GT (12/19/14), its 5.4-liter supercharged V8 much larger than the new model's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6.
It also falls short of the Ferrari 488 GTB (15/22/18 mpg) with its 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, and even the Lamborghini Huracan (14/21/17 mpg) with its naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10. Don't even get us started on the Acura NSX (21/22/21 mpg), whose internal-combustion engine is of comparable size to the Ford's but is supplemented by a hybrid assist.
The EPA estimates that, with those figures, you'll end up spending $8,000 more in fuel over the course of five years than the average vehicle. Car and Driver also notes that the ratings will likely earn the GT a supplemental gas-guzzler tax of about $3,000. But then nobody buys a supercar for its fuel economy, or much notices an extra few grand on top of the purchase price measured in six figures.