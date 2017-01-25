2017 Ford GT Official Boasts 647 HP, 217-MPH Top Speed

The new Ford GT has certainly managed to capture our attention, but we've been lacking certain key figures. Fortunately the Blue Oval automaker has now released the supercar's full specifications, and they certainly look impressive.
For starters, while Ford has promised the new GT would deliver over 600 horsepower, it has now confirmed final output figures at 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque.
With that much muscle on tap and just 3,054 pounds (dry) to motivate, Ford says the new supercar will top out at 216 mph. Unfortunately it has not released other key performance metrics such as its 0-60 or 1/4-mile time, but it has given us something arguably more relevant to chew on.
While undergoing development last year, Ford took the new GT to Calabogie Motorsports Park – a four-hour drive (towards Ottawa and Montreal) from the Multimatic facility in Markham, Ontario, where the supercar is being assembled. And the team also brought along a McLaren 675LT and Ferrari 458 Speciale for comparison, reporting to have prepared them all with fresh rubber, optimal suspension settings, and with the fluids topped up – and lapped them all under identical conditions and with the same driver behind the wheel. And the Ford beat them both.
Where the McLaren posted a time of 2:10.8 and the Ferrari a 2:12.9, the Ford hustled around the track in 2:09.8. That's pretty impressive, even if it's the newer, more powerful 488 GTB that Ford cites as the GT's main rival (alongside the long-tail McLaren).
Though the Ford bests the Speciale in terms of output, it falls short of the 488 in both metrics, and splits the difference between the McLaren's figures. Those figures, however, are achieved with a smaller engine that's down a few hundred CC and a couple of cylinders on its rivals (yet somehow delivers poorer fuel economy). It's also worth noting that, as irrelevant as it might be to most of its customers, Ford is charging considerably more for the GT: $400k+ is substantially more than the $250k 488, $300k Speciale, and $350k 675.
Check out the full technical specifications released to date, if you're so inclined, which we've posted below for the pleasure of your geeking out.