2017 Kia Niro Starts From $22,890, Adds Launch Edition

After finalizing their marketing campaign promoting the new Niro, Kia has just announced the crossover's official price list in the USA.
Set to reach dealers early this year, the most affordable version is the FE, which carries an MSRP of $22,890, and comes packed with 16-inch wheels, keyless entry, power windows, 7-inch touchscreen, smartphone integration, reversing camera and audio system.
Moving up to the LX means paying at least $23,200, though this grade adds LED taillights, roof rails and push-button start. Next is the EX, with a $25,700 starting price, adding LED DRLs, front fog lamps, heated power-folding mirrors, heated seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lance Chance Assist.
Slotting just below the range-topping Touring is the Launch Edition, available in Snow White Pearl or Aurora Black Pearl and fitted with a special color grille, unique Hyper Gray 18-inch alloy wheels, wrapped in Michelin tires, 8-inch touchscreen navigation, 8-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio, and 10-way driver's seat. The price for this special-edition version is $28,000. However, paying a $1,650 premium over the Launch Edition will unlock the Touring, with its tilt/slide sunroof, heated steering wheel, and ventilated seats, on top of the aforementioned model.
Those looking for additional equipment can select between one of the three packages offered by Kia, which bring Forward Collision Warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking and Lane Departure Warning, in their most basic form. On the LX, the optional pack costs $1,450, while on the EX it's $2,300, and adds smart cruise control and tilt/slide sunroof.
Finally, the package aimed at the Touring version includes HID headlights, wireless phone charger, and 110V inverter, for $1,900, in addition to the driver-assist technologies.