2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid Goes On Sale, Starts From $26,240

More than three months after the 2017 Nissan Rogue went on sale nationwide, the carmaker has announced the official pricing of the Hybrid.
Currently available for order in 18 states in the West, Northwest and Mountain regions, with the rest following this spring, the 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid comes in two flavors - SV and SL, with a choice between front-wheel and all-wheel drive.
The most humble offering carries a $1,000 premium over the similar 2017 Rogue and starts from $26,240 in FWD, while the cheapest AWD, in the same grade, can be had from $27,590. As for the better-equipped SL, prices start from $31,160, and reach $32,510, for the AWD model.
Power is provided by a combination of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor, an Xtronic transmission and a lithium-ion battery pack fitted under the boot, offering 176 horsepower and promising to return an EPA-estimated 33/35/34 mpg (7.13/6.72/6.92 l/100 km), in city/highway/combined.
Just like its internal combustion-powered twin, the 2017 Nissan Rogue Hybrid benefits from the same freshened exterior and interior styling, in addition to the extra safety, security and driving aid, and a wide range of standard and optional utility features.