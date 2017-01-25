Refaced 2017 Skoda Octavia On Sale In The UK, Starts From £17,055

After receiving a controversial nose job, the 2017 Skoda Octavia is now available for order in the United Kingdom.
Offered in seven familiar trim levels, the revised vehicle carries a starting price of £17,055 ($21,317) for the entry-level'S' model, while the corresponding estate can be had from £18,360 ($22,948).
Both models are powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine rated at 115 PS (113 HP), paired to a manual gearbox. Skoda also offers a DSG transmission, which raises the cost to £18,305 ($22,879) on the former, and £19,610 ($24,510) on the latter.
For the cheapest SE model, Skoda's UK arm charges at least £18,360 ($22,948), but in return offers a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, driver fatigue sensor, dual-zone air conditioning, and Driving mode selection, along with front fog lights, acoustic rear parking sensors, and chrome-finished door handles.
Going for the SE Technology grade, which asks from £20,450 ($25,560), means enjoying more equipment, including front and rear parking sensors, 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control.
The SE L trim level adds Alcantara and leather upholstery, color trip computer, front assist, full LED headlights, and a special finish for the grille. Prices for this version start from £21,405 ($26,754), but pay at least £27,435 ($34,290) and the posher Laurin and Klement model becomes available, with its larger infotainment system, heated front seats and steering wheel, premium audio system, park assist, lane assist, and more.
For the rugged Scout models, Skoda UK asks from £26,525 ($33,153) for the 2.0-liter TDI, which channels the output to all four wheels through a manual gearbox, while the 184 PS (181 HP) DSG version can be had from £29,450 ($34,497).
Coming at the end of Quarter 1 are the two vRS models, estate and hatch, offered with a 230 PS (227 HP) petrol or a 184 PS (181 HP) diesel engine. Both units can be mated with either a manual or a dual-clutch gearbox, but the four-by-four version is only available with the 2.0-liter TDI and a DSG.