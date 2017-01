Refaced 2017 Skoda Octavia On Sale In The UK, Starts From £17,055

PHOTO GALLERY

After receiving a controversial nose job, the 2017 Skoda Octavia is now available for order in the United Kingdom.Offered in seven familiar trim levels, the revised vehicle carries a starting price of £17,055 ($21,317) for the entry-level'S' model, while the corresponding estate can be had from £18,360 ($22,948).Both models are powered by a 1.0-liter petrol engine rated at 115 PS (113 HP), paired to a manual gearbox. Skoda also offers a DSG transmission, which raises the cost to £18,305 ($22,879) on the former, and £19,610 ($24,510) on the latter.For the cheapest SE model, Skoda's UK arm charges at least £18,360 ($22,948), but in return offers a 3-spoke multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, driver fatigue sensor, dual-zone air conditioning, and Driving mode selection, along with front fog lights, acoustic rear parking sensors, and chrome-finished door handles.Going for the SE Technology grade, which asks from £20,450 ($25,560), means enjoying more equipment , including front and rear parking sensors, 8-inch touchscreen navigation system, Wi-Fi hotspot and adaptive cruise control.The SE L trim level adds Alcantara and leather upholstery, color trip computer, front assist, full LED headlights, and a special finish for the grille. Prices for this version start from £21,405 ($26,754), but pay at least £27,435 ($34,290) and the posher Laurin and Klement model becomes available, with its larger infotainment system , heated front seats and steering wheel, premium audio system, park assist, lane assist, and more.For the rugged Scout models , Skoda UK asks from £26,525 ($33,153) for the 2.0-liter TDI, which channels the output to all four wheels through a manual gearbox, while the 184 PS (181 HP) DSG version can be had from £29,450 ($34,497).Coming at the end of Quarter 1 are the two vRS models , estate and hatch, offered with a 230 PS (227 HP) petrol or a 184 PS (181 HP) diesel engine. Both units can be mated with either a manual or a dual-clutch gearbox, but the four-by-four version is only available with the 2.0-liter TDI and a DSG.