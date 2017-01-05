2017 SsangYong Korando Goes Under The Knife In Korea

SsangYong have kept themselves busy by launching the Tivoli XLV last year, and for 2017 they're promising a new generation of the Rexton.
However, before the latter will show its new design, the current Korando has been given a fresh face that tends to make things a tad more aggressive on the front end compared to the current version.
The automaker fiddled with the headlights, fog lamps, grille, bumper and hood, but on the other end, things look like they've remained pretty much unchanged. There is also a new set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, coming to round up the list of exterior updates.
Inside, the SUV now gets a redesigned instrument cluster that allows users to choose from six different colors, a modified steering wheel, and a 7-inch display for the infotainment system. The automaker is still cheap on providing additional data, but states that the sound system can be upgraded with an optional Harman Audio.
Power continues to come from the same 2.2-liter diesel engine that was introduced more than a year ago. It produces 178 PS (176 HP) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque between 1,400 and 2,800 rpm, and channels the output to the two-wheel drive through either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. A four-wheel drive system is available at an extra cost.
For now, the updated SsangYong Korando can be had in South Korea from 22,430,000 Won ($18,624) in the base KX version, while the range-topping DX carries a starting price of 28,770,000 Won ($23,888), but other markets will follow this year.
