2017 Suzuki Ignis "City-SUV" Is Aimed At Youngsters

In a world where crossovers are becoming more and more popular, we reckon many buyers will appreciate the Ignis' semi-rugged appearance in a city-car package.
In terms of rivals, the 2017 Ignis matches up well with something like the Fiat Panda, especially in its crossover trims. Other than that, its boxy dimensions make it a lot more SUV-like than your run-of-the-mill Toyota Aygos or Renault Twingos, whereas its size keeps it out of that slightly larger Opel Mokka/Renault Captur segment.
And yet, the Ignis is a surprisingly spacious little crossover according to Carbuyer's James Batchelor. Rear passengers not only have plenty of knee room, but also headroom thanks to the boxy design.
The interior quality is pretty much what you'd expect, with "decent-ish" plastics and good storage spaces. Unfortunately not everything is fine and dandy with the cabin, but for just £9,999 (entry-level price), what do you expect? In fact, you still get front electric windows, six airbags, air conditioning, DAB radio with Bluetooth and 15" wheels on the entry-level model - which is what some would call a bare minimum.
The car in this video was the 1.2-liter front-wheel drive model with a 5-speed manual gearbox, and the overall verdict was a rather positive one in regards to performance and fuel economy.
Still, if you were to nitpick, there are some visibility concerns regarding the C-pillar, as well as a "moral" issue with the infotainment system.