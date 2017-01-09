2017 Will Be The End Of The Line For The Chevrolet SS

The Chevrolet SS, one of the most honest and talented four-door models of the market, is apparently heading to its extinction this year.
The confirmation came from Alan Batey, President of GM North America according to WardsAuto.
It will be a sad day when the SS seizes to exist but we all knew that this was approaching fast; the slow sales didn’t help the SS but to be fair, Chevrolet didn’t do much to promote it either.
Essentially the left-hand drive version of the Holden Commodore, the Chevrolet SS was praised by many, but bought by too few. Many people and the press saw a true spiritual successor of the E39 M5 in the SS, and that means a lot to the right ears.
It was also offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as well, but these days no one is really looking to buy a thirsty V8-powered four-door that demands you do the work of shifting.
Let’s not forget that GM is also shutting down Holden’s production in Australia anyway, so even if the SS was a market hit, its days would still be numbered.
GM North America President Alan Batey confirms Aussie-built Chevy SS sedan, NASCAR entry for automaker, dropped by end of year. #autos @GM pic.twitter.com/weCA7jNe4z— WardsAuto (@WardsAuto) January 9, 2017