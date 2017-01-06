2018 Audi A5/S5 Cabriolet Ready For North American Premiere In Detroit

Two months after the new A5 and S5 Cabriolet were launched in Europe, Audi of America has confirmed that they will make their North American debut in the upcoming Detroit Auto Show.
Practically unchanged from their overseas counterparts, the two cars come with a fully electrically-operated soft top that takes 15 seconds to open or close at speeds up to 31 mph (50 km/h).
Inside, there's seating for four and a long list of equipment such as Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI navigation plus, smartphone interface, in-Car Audi connect infotainment, 4G LTE connectivity and Bang & Olufsen premium sound system. Additionally, the full suite of advanced driver assist features is also available, which includes the standard Audi Pre Sense, adaptive cruise control and jam assist systems.
In North America, Audi will offer the A5 Cabriolet solely with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four that develops 252 HP and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque and allows for a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) sprint in 6.0 seconds. The output is shifted to the standard Quattro all-wheel drive system through a 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox.
As for the more potent S5 Cabriolet, this uses a re-engineered 3.0-liter TFSI V6 to produce 354 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque and is capable of reaching 60 mph (96 km/h) from a standstill in 4.8 seconds. The current range-topper is also equipped with AWD, but instead of a dual-clutch transmission, it makes do with an 8-speed Tiptronic.