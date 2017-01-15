2018 Audi Q8 Drops Flashy Concept Parts And Poses As A Production Model

Audi’s Detroit Auto Show Q8 crossover is one of those typical studies that closely mirror the production model adding a bit of motor show flair to spark some buzz around them.
More often than not, it doesn’t take much imagination to visualize a more realistic version of these concepts and such is the case with Ingolstadt's premium coupe-crossover.
By changing the appearance of the headlights, and toning down the grille, side mirror casings, and wheels, X-Tomi has taken the show car a lot closer to its production brethren, which will sit atop of the current Q7 in Audi's range.
The Q8 will go after the already established BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, though it will be longer and wider than both.
Planned for a release sometime in 2018, the rakish Q8 will share its mechanical package with the latest Q7, offering a broad lineup of gasoline, diesel and hybrid powertrains.
While an RS version shouldn't be completely out of the question, for now, we've only heard plans for an SQ8 that will utilize the same 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 diesel engine found in the SQ7, which accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 5 seconds.