2018 Chevrolet Traverse Gets Major Overhaul And New Tech

Chevrolet has just introduced a thoroughly redesigned Traverse for the 2018 model year just before the Detroit Auto Show opens its doors.
Joining the new GMC Terrain in GM’s fleet of new SUVs, the 2018 Traverse has been adorned in thoroughly redesigned bodywork and welcomes a host of new technologies aimed at making it the best in its class.
The American carmaker has included a number of new technologies into the updated Traverse aimed at making it safer than ever before. Among these is a Surround Vision system, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert and Low and High Speed Forward Automatic Braking. Additionally, the 2018 Traverse includes the Teen Driver function as standard which allows parents to set certain controls and performance limits to the car when their children are behind the wheel.
The cabin of the latest Traverse also benefits from a flurry of new connectivity technologies including available 7- and 8-inch MyLink infotainment systems supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additionally, there is an OnStar 4G LTE WiFi hotspot, an array of USB charging ports and Chevrolet’s Rear Seat Reminder feature for all trim levels.
In terms of engines, customers are offered the choice between a new 3.6-liter V6 or an Ecotec 2.0-liter inline-four. The V6 delivers 305 hp at 6,800 rpm and 260 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque at 2,800 rpm while the smaller 2.0-liter makes do with a still-respectable 255 hp and 295 (400 Nm) at 3,000 rpm. Both come mated exclusively to a nine-speed automatic transmission and include stop/star technology.
Entry-level variants have front-wheel drive but all-wheel drive is available for some models and in the range-topping form, includes twin-clutch technology aimed at optimizing traction in all conditions, including snow and ice.
Two new trim levels have been added for the 2018 model year, RS and High Country. As the badge implies, RS is focused on sporty elements and therefore includes a black chrome chrome, black bowtie badge and 20-inch wheels. Meanwhile the High County benefits from Loft Brown leather throughout the cabin, 20-inch polished wheels, High Country badging, D-Optic headlamps, power-fold third row seats and the aforementioned twin-clutch AWD system as standard.
Speaking about the updated model, president of GM North America and brand chief of Global Chevrolet, Alan Batey said “The all-new Traverse offers the ultimate in style and convenience for the segment, with the versatility customers need and a thoughtful, spacious design they’ll love. It’s the midsize SUV designed to help keep you safe, comfortable and connected.”
Sales of the 2018 Traverse will start this fall and pricing details can be expected in the coming weeks.