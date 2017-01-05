2018 Corvette ZR1 May Not Debut At Detroit Auto Show

Despite being spied on multiple occasions in recent months, the 2018 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 may not debut at next week's Detroit Auto Show as originally expected.
GM Authority says that it has received word the new ZR1 won't make an appearance in Detroit but suggests that it will certainly debut at some stage this year. This comes after a recently leaked GM document confirmed the ZR1 will launch for the 2018 model year.
Back in September it emerged that General Motors had re-trademarked the LT5 name and it is thought that this engine will power the C7-generation ZR1. Whereas the current Z06 utilizes a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine delivering 650 hp, the LT5 will ditch the supercharger in favor of two turbochargers.
When combined with numerous other bespoke engine touches, power is expected to soar to well beyond the 700 hp mark.
Alongside its new engine, the C7 ZR1 will be differentiated from lesser models thanks to a selection of new aerodynamic parts including a large rear wing.