2018 Ford F-150 Adds Diesel Engine, Fresh Style And New Tech

The Ford F-150 is not only the top-selling truck in America, but also the country's hottest-selling vehicle of any kind – and has been for the past 40 and 35 years, respectively. Rolling out updates to such a pivotal model, then, is a big deal for Ford, but that's just what it has in store for the Detroit Auto Show this week.
For the 2018 model year, the F-150 returns with updated styling, enhanced safety systems, and new powertrain options – all of which stand to make Dearborn's light-duty, full-size pickup an even more compelling option over its lagging competitors.
As you can see, the 2018 Ford F-150 bears a new front grille design, flanked by new headlights and capping a restyled bumper. The rear bumper has been redesigned as well, along with the tailgate, with designs catered to individual trim levels – from the base XL model to the top-of-the-lie Limited. Naturally there are fresh wheel designs available as well, but the bigger news is what lies underneath the updated aluminum bodywork and in between those new wheels.
The most substantial addition to the F-150 lineup is the arrival of a new 3.0-liter Power Stroke diesel engine, which ought to help Ford fend off advances from the likes of the Ram 1500 with its EcoDiesel engine.
The gasoline-burning EcoBoost engines – available in 2.7- and 3.5-liter displacements – have also been refined, as has the standard 3.3-liter V6, which is expected to offer the same 282 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque as the outgoing version, but with improved fuel efficiency. Even the 5.0-liter V8 has been refined, and they all come mated to a segment-first ten-speed automatic transmission.
To further sweeten the deal, Ford has added new optional electronic systems. The options list includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection, 4G LTE connection with mobile wi-fi hotspot, and a Bang & Olufsen audio system. Add to that the existing Sync infotainment systems, around-view monitor, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring, and the new F-150 is shaping up not only as a reliable workhorse, but a high-tech one as well.
