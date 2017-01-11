2018 Ford Focus Wagon Mule Has A Lot Of Junk In The Trunk

If test mules would ever compete in an ugly contest, we reckon that Ford would easily finish in the top 3 with this 2018 Focus wagon early prototype.
What you see here is Ford trying to cover the running gear and platform of the next Focus under an extensively modified body of the current Focus hatchback. It’s even got the nickname ‘Elvis’ as we can see from the sticker in the rear.
In order to hide the new, wider and longer wagon version under the skin of today’s Focus, Ford did everything they could, including that hideous rear which looks like its melting and ready to detach itself from the rest of the car.
You can actually see the extra metal that’s been welded between different body parts in order to make it fit. It seems to us that they would have had it much easier if they just opted for the current wagon bodystyle to hide the new car underneath but Ford probably wanted to give our spies something to remember. Other modifications we can trace include the reworked and wider front fascia.
There isn’t much information about the next generation of the Ford Focus out there, with speculations talking about an interior with a much cleaner design with improved ergonomics and the latest connected features.
The engine range will still keep most of the EcoBoost engines in slightly improved and cleaner versions while a hybrid powertrain which combines an EcoBoost petrol unit with an electric motor is also expected as part of the company’s plan to launch 13 electrified models in the next five years.
The new Ford Focus is expected to hit the market in 2018, so we will have a better idea of what to expect in the coming months.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops