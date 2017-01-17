2018 Ford Mustang Facelift Loses V6, Gains New Face, 10-Speed Auto And Digital Cluster

PHOTO GALLERY

Video

After a successful career of almost two-and-a-half years on the market, the sixth-gen Ford Mustang is getting its awaited facelift for the 2018MY.The mid-life refresh brings on a tweaked face for the 2018 Ford Mustang, courtesy of the new headlights, redesigned front bumper, a wider front grille and a resculpted bonnet that’s 20mm lower. At the back, we see new C-shaped rear light clusters, the diffuser that is now finished in black, and in the GT, a small rear wing.The big news is that Ford is ditching the 3.7-litre V6 option from the range as it was already the weak member of the sales chart, with the company focusing instead on the 2.3-litre EcoBoost and the 5.0-litre V8 versions which now gain a new 10-speed automatic gearbox option.The manual gearbox that’s paired with the 5.0-litre V8 has also been upgraded with a twin-disc clutch and a dual-mass flywheel while the new ten-speed automatic is said to offer faster shift times and responses than the outgoing six-speed automatic.The V8 engine itself is also getting a refresh, gaining a direct injection and port fuel injection which makes it more frugal and more powerful at the same time but Ford hasn’t provided any figures yet. The 2.3-litre EcoBoost is also going to offer more torque than before.*Developing Story