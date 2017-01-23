2018 Ford Mustang Sedan Takes A Fictitious Swing At Dodge Charger

Have you ever pondered what the Ford Mustang would look like as a sports sedan or as modern-day marketeers would call it, a four-door coupe?
Well, regardless of your answer, Photoshop artist X-Tomi came to fill this void with a new rendering that shows the recently updated 6th-gen Mustang with an extended wheelbase and two extra doors, in an attempt to challenge the likes of the Dodge Charger.
The coupe's sloping roofline, which may affect rear headroom, but contributes to a sporty stance, was extended and two doors were added at the back, though, the styling of the window frames doesn't look very Mustang-y.
The render was based on the GT model with the 5.0-liter V8 engine that will be available with an updated 6-speed manual, or a new 10-speed automatic gearbox.
Stepping out of Fantasy Land means waiting for Ford to launch the facelifted 2018 Mustang in both Coupe and Convertible body styles during the second half of the year.