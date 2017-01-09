2018 Genesis G80 Sport Is Oh So Tempting In Red

Genesis is showing off the 2018 G80 Sport at the ongoing Detroit Auto Show and has added some spice to its stand by bringing in a bright red example.
The new Genesis G80 Sport is the most dynamic model to wear the Genesis badge and adopts a thoroughly revised exterior to denote its performance-oriented prowess. This includes new front and rear bumpers, distinctive 19-inch alloy wheels and four oval-shaped tailpipes.
Beneath the skin, the G80 Sport receives its punch from a twin-turbocharged 3.3-liter direct-injected V6 engine delivering 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. This power is channeled through an eight-speed automatic transmission and can be paired with an optional all-wheel drive system to maintain grip in the toughest of conditions.
As with all other Genesis models, this one incorporates a selection of safety features including a multi-view camera, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and Driver Attention Alert.