2018 GMC Terrain Brings Much Needed Updates To Aging Model

As expected, an all-new GMC Terrain has been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show ready for the 2018 model year.
The Terrain has been largely untouched since its 2009 introduction and General Motors has ensured it received a thorough overhaul including an interesting new design, two different transmissions and a selection of new engines.
When it hits the market, consumers will get the choice of either a 1.6-liter turbo-diesel, a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol or a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol all of which are mated exclusively to one of the two new nine-speed gearboxes. Additionally, it is now smaller than ever before and now targets the likes of the Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4.
The compact 1.5-liter petrol pumps out 170 hp and 203 lb-ft (275 Nm) of torque and features continuously variable valve timing, stop/start technology and direct injection. As for the 2.0-liter, it has 252 hp and 260 lb-ft (353 Nm), ninety per cent of which is available from 2,000 rpm to 5,600 rpm. This engine can also tow 3,500 lbs, equal to the outgoing V6 model. As for the 1.6-liter petrol, it has 137 hp and 240 lb-ft (325 Nm).
All 2018 GMC Terrain models are available with an all-wheel drive system which includes a driving mode that sends power solely through the front wheels to improve fuel efficiency. Both all-wheel drive and front-wheel drive models then include the Traction Select system which consists of a number of different driving modes to suit various conditions.
Courtesy of its updated design, there’s certainly no mistaking the 2018 Terrain from the outgoing car. Among the key design changes are the C-shaped headlights, the huge front grille, Nissan Murano-like floating roof and squared-off wheel arches.
The cabin has also been updated and improved and includes new aluminium trim, 7- or 8-inch infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality and an on-board WiFi hotspot. The range-topping Terrain Denali also includes a 7-speaker sound system from Bose, a heated steering wheel and hands-free programmable power liftgate.
Some of the key safety features of the 2018 GMC Terrain include Forward Collision Alert, Low-Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and Side Blind Zone Alert.
Pricing details haven’t been released but can be expected shortly.