2018 Hyundai Sontata Tries To Hide Its Fresh Face In The Snow

Hyundai just rolled out the current Sonata about three years ago. That might not seem like very long, but in a market segment as competitive as mass-market, mid-size sedans, that's long enough for one model to go stale.
So the Korean automaker is apparently planning to roll out a mid-cycle facelift for the Sonata, and here we have our first glimpse at what to expect.
Spied undergoing cold-weather testing, this prototype is still quite heavily camouflaged. But it appears that the refresh will revolve principally around the front- and rear-end styling, so we're told to expect new light graphics and bumpers at both ends, and a fresh grille on the snout.
We can anticipate some interior updates as well, both in terms of styling and trim, and the infotainment technology that's constantly advancing to make aging cars as obsolete as an old smartphone.
The Sonata is currently offered with an array of increasingly assisted engines – including an inline-four, turbo four, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid. Those powertrain options are likely to carry over largely unchanged, but a new eight-speed automatic will make anything it's mated to that much smoother and more efficient.
Look for the updated 2018 Hyundai Sonata to launch sometime later this year.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops