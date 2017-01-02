2018 Jeep Wrangler Production To Start In November

Production of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler will allegedly kick off in November, about seven months after the brand ends production of the Jeep Cherokee at its Toledo Assembly Complex.
That's according to a The Toledo Blade report, and while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has yet to announce a launch date for the next-generation Wrangler, the president of the United Auto Workers Local 12, Bruce Baumhower, confirmed that the plant will start building it in November.
In March, Jeep is expected to cease production of the current Wrangler and, in early April, will move production of the Cherokee from the plant to its facility in Belvidere, Illinois.
It is reported that it will take approximately five months for the Toledo plant to be retooled in preparation for the 2018 Wrangler. Not too long ago, it emerged that the all-new Wrangler will use aluminum in its construction and, even though it won’t adopt a body made entirely from the lightweight material, this will be a first for the model.