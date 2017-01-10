2018 Lexus LC 500 Flies Under The Radar At NAIAS

With all eyes on the launch of the 2018 LS luxury saloon, we wouldn't blame you for glossing over the LC 500 and its presence in Detroit.
In reality, Lexus bringing the LC 500 to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show took on even more meaning since the Japanese automaker also released US pricing for the LC 500 and LC 500h versions, with the former coming in at $92,000 and the latter at $96,510.
Lexus also revealed prices for the LC 500's optional packages, which can cost as little as $2,790 or as much as $10,000, depending on the package and on the version of the car, as the options are considerably more affordable on the 500h model.
While this glossy model on display at the Lexus stand was packed full of optional goodies, the LC 500 also comes with plenty of standard features, like the LED headlights, 3D taillights, the 10.3" display or Lexus Premium Audio.
You also get safety systems like Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Intelligent High Beam, all watching over you at no extra cost.
Performance-wise, whichever version of the LC 500 you go with, will still get you from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 4.5 seconds. Though if you're wondering if you can go faster for less money, it turns out you can as long as you look towards something like a Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe, which retails for $75,000 and will get you to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 4 seconds.