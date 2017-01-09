2018 Lexus LC Coupe Priced From $92,000* In The USA [80 Images]

Lexus may be busy displaying the all-new LS flagship in Detroit, but they haven’t forgotten about the LC performance coupe, which arrives at dealers across the United States this May.
Available in two distinct flavors - the LC 500 and LC 500h, the former is the most affordable of the two and carries an MSRP of $92,000, while the latter can be had from $96,510, both excluding a $975 delivery, processing and handling fee.
Standard features include the LED headlights, DRLs, 3D taillights, Drive Mode Select, color 10.3-inch TFT multi-info display, next-gen Remote Touch Interface with touchpad, Lexus Premium Audio, and paddle shifters. The Lexus Safety System+ package of active safety features comes at no extra cost as well and includes Pre-Collision with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist and Intelligent High Beam.
Prospective buyers of the performance coupe can also spec their rides with 20- and 21-inch forged wheels, Limited Slip Differential, Blind Spot Monitor, Intuitive Park Assist, head-up display, Mark Levinson audio system, and Cold Area Package, which adds windshield de-icer and heated steering wheel, as options, in addition to four distinct packages.
The Lexus LC 500 is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, delivering 471 horsepower and 398 lb-ft (540 Nm) of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The LC 500h, on the other hand, uses a 3.5-liter V6 hybrid powertrain that delivers 354 horsepower.