2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 Lets Its Decibels Loose

Mercedes-Benz has started working not just on an entirely new generation of the G-Class, but on its high-performance version as well.
Believed to retain the G63 moniker, the potent SUV will go on sale under the Mercedes-AMG brand probably next year, after the alleged presentation of the standard models during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
The vehicle is still in its early days of testing, so talking about its more aggressive stance is pretty much pointless for now, but the rumble made by engine hiding under its hood cannot be ignored. Speaking of which, recent sources indicate the use of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which is the pinnacle of the AMG brand.
In the latest range-topping E-Class, the lump develops 571 PS (563 HP) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque in the E63, while the more potent 'S' flavor has to do with 612 PS (604 HP) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.
It's unknown, however, whether the upcoming G63 will follow this recipe, but it will definitely be more agile than its predecessor, which uses a 571 PS (563 HP) and 760 Nm (lb-ft) of torque 5.5-liter B8 biturbo engine, helping it reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.4 seconds.