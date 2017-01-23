2018 Mercedes-AMG Project One Might Actually Look Like This

With Mercedes-AMG having released only a pair of shady teaser images of the Project One hypercar so far, these renderings might prove to be closer than you'd initially think to the actual final product.
The company promises to wow the crowds with its upcoming hypercar, codenamed Project One, as the Germans aim to offer one of the most exciting hypercars ever designed for use on the public roads.
In order to do this, the Project One will employ a hybrid powertrain straight from F1, complete with the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine and a KERS energy recovery system as used in the W07 race car. The final output is expected to be close to 1,000hp, with the engine capable of spinning over 10,000rpm. Power will go to all four wheels, with the front axle being driven by electric motors and featuring a very advanced torque vectoring system.
The chassis will be a carbon monocoque and will offer an all-electric range of 15.5 miles (25km). Between 200 and 300 examples will be made, with a price of around €2 million ($2.15 million) but the company says that they are close to selling out.
Peisert Design created these renderings, using the official teaser images as a way of finding out what the Project One could look like. The results are a long and really low two-seater that resembles a long-endurance racer, complete with a narrow cabin for the two, very lucky passengers.
The rear end is being characterized by the clean body lines wrapped around it, itself being pretty much a huge exit for all the hot air coming from the powertrain.
The final car will be unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show this September, with first deliveries scheduled for mid-2018. What do you think? Is this Le Mans-style render what you would expect from a F1-powered hypercar?