2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Coming To Geneva, Gets 4.0L Engine & Manual Gearbox

Porsche will reveal the revised version of the 911 GT3 at the Geneva Motor Show. The GT3 will not only adopt the styling of the rest of the 991.2 series, but it’s also going to get a new engine and a manual gearbox.
The 2017 Porsche 911 GT3 will be powered by an updated version of the 493hp 4.0-litre flat-six unit found in the current GT3 RS and the limited R and will feature a 9,000rpm redline and an upgraded valve train, offering over 500hp, according to Autocar.
Perhaps more importantly for purists is the return of the manual gearbox in the GT3, which is going to use the same six-speed unit found in the limited R models. A seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission will also be offered.
The biggest news though are about the upcoming GT2 RS which is going to use a twin-turbo flat six engine with 650hp, making it the most powerful 911 Porsche made for use on public roads. Porsche’s engineers were originally aiming for 700hp but they dropped the idea as the engine would require a water injection system to keep things nice and cool.
Porsche 911’s king of the range will be ready by the end of the year and will also mark the last time they use the 3.8-litre engine, as they’ll start working on a new powerplant based on the latest turbocharged units that debuted in the ‘regular’ Carrera, Carrera S and GTS models.