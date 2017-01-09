2018 Subaru WRX And WRX STI Look The Same But Are More Capable

Although easy to forget about in the tsunami of all-new models, Subaru has brought along its tweaked 2018 WRX and WRX STI range to the Detroit Auto Show.
The cosmetic revisions enjoyed by the 2018 model year vehicles are minor, to say the least, and only the most discerned enthusiasts would be able to notice any differences. Among the changes are a revised front fascia with a large grille and air intakes, LED adaptive headlights for the WRX Limited and STI and a new set of wheels.
The interior upgrades are more noteworthy and include a new 5.9-inch multi-function display for base models and a large Starlink 7.0-inch display for the WRX Premium. Other new features are standard heated wing mirrors for the WRX, power lumbar adjustable for the driver’s seat in the WRX Limited and thicker door glass, refined door grips and a faster remote trunk opening across the range.
The most important improvements come from under the body. The 2018 WRX gets re-tuned suspension, an enhanced 6-speed manual transmission and revised electric power steering. Meanwhile the 2018 WRX STI benefits from upgraded brakes with drilled rotors, a revised DCCD system and modified suspension.
Power for the 2.0-liter turbo Boxer engine of the WRX remains at 268 hp while the STI’s 2.5-liter unit continues to deliver a meaty 305 hp.