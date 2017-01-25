2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid Could Hit 50 MPG In The City

It seems likely that the recently-introduced 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid will be able to achieve 50 mpg in the city when it hits the market later this year.
The automaker failed to reveal just how fuel efficient its latest model is at its Detroit Auto Show premiere but Car and Driver suggests that 50 mpg could be on the cards, allowing the model to be the most fuel-efficient in its class.
The current Camry Hybrid can return 42 mpg in the city and 38 mph highway, impressive figures in their own right. However, the current Honda Accord Hybrid offers 49 mpg city and 48 mpg combined ratings, giving Toyota’s rival a significant advantage in the fuel efficiency game.
At the 2018 Camry’s launch, Toyota said that it will be 20 per cent more efficient than today’s car and a city rating that starts with a 5 would be an impressive achievement. Even if it is just marginally better than the Accord Hybrid, it could still go a long way to winning over new customers.