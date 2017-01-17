2018 Vs 2017 Ford Mustang: Poll & Photo Comparison

Does anyone find it ironic that more people seem to be upset with the subtly tweaked 2018MY Mustang’s styling than what they did when Ford presented the sixth generation model at the end of 2014?
Or at least that’s the vibe we’re getting from the commentary on our 2018 Mustang stories here on Carscoops as well as on various pony-car forums.
Most of these readers are focusing much of their criticisms and dislikes on the changes made to the front end of the car, and at the same time, either welcoming or being neutral on other design updates, such as the availability of a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster and the C-shaped LED tri-bar rear lights.
To Ford’s defense, one shouldn’t be absolute with these things when judging exclusively from photos and video footage, as sometimes, design elements look different when viewed in real life.
But for now, that’s all we have to go on, so we’ve prepared the following gallery with the original and facelifted sixth-generation Mustangs side-by-side. Check it out and tell us what you think.
