2018 VW Tiguan Hits U.S. Shores With Stretched Wheelbase

After leaking online in its Chinese form, the 2018 Volkswagen long-wheelbase Tiguan has debuted on the eve of the Detroit Auto Show.
Just like the latest-generation Tiguan available throughout the world, the U.S.-bound long-wheelbase variant is based on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture also used by the larger Atlas. With a wheelbase of 109.9 inches, the stretched Tiguan is 4.4 inches longer than the outgoing model and therefore includes sliding second-row seats and an optional third row.
Compared to the current Tiguan still available in the United States, the 2018 long-wheelbase version is 10.7 inches longer and enjoys the same overhauled design as the latest-gen model offered elsewhere. That means that its design is much edgier and incorporates a plethora of straight and aggressive lines in favor of the more curvaceous shape of the previous-gen Tiguan.
The interior of the 2018 Tiguan can be optioned with the Volkswagen Digital Cockpit display and includes the brand’s Car-Net infotainment and navigation system that offers Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink. Additionally, a premium audio system from Fender is available as an optional extra.
Thanks to the lengthened wheelbase, the second-row bench can slide seven inches forward and back and be split 40:20:40. Front-wheel drive versions of the 2018 Tiguan will come as standard with a third row of seats while all-wheel drive versions will only receive them as an option. Additional cabin highlights include the panoramic sunroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Sport Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking.
U.S. customers will only be offered the company’s 2.0-liter turbocharged TSI four-cylinder making 184 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque mated as standard with an eight-speed auto and front-wheel drive.
Discussing the car, chief executive of Volkswagen of the North American Regio, Hinrich J Woebcken said “The new Tiguan demonstrates how we plan to give American customers the usability and versatility they demand without sacrificing style or Volkswagen’s trademark driving dynamics. Every detail of the Tiguan has been thoughtfully engineered for our U.S. customers to maximize space and convenience, while retaining its performance, agility, and value. We plan to price Tiguan very competitively with other compact SUVs. With the brand-new Tiguan and the all-new Atlas, 2017 is the year of #SUVW.”