2019 BMW 6-Series/8-Series Convertible Spied Doing Donuts On The Snow

BMW's latest convertible prototype has been spotted conducting some more cold-weather testing, with the brand's engineers having some slippery fun times on the snow.
The four-seater model, which could serve as the successor of the current 6-Series Convertible, or as some sources suggest, move further up the food chain in BMW's lineup adopting the 8-Series moniker for the first time since 1999, continues to be covered by vinyl stickers.
For what it's worth, in March last year, BMW trademarked a string of 8 Series-related names with the global intellectual property regulators, including 825, 830, 835, 850, 845, 860 and M850. Of course, that doesn't mean it plans to use all of those names.
The soft-top model seen here will be joined by a Coupe, both based on 7-Series hardware, including the engine lineup of six- and eight-cylinder units, and possibly even a V12. One of the most anticipated versions will of course be the M model that should have well over 600 horsepower.