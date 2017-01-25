2020 Ford Bronco May Get Solid Front And Rear Axles

The long-awaited 2020 Ford Bronco looks primed to receive solid front and rear axles, according to a new report.
Earlier in the month, axle manufacturer Dana revealed during an investor presentation that it had won the driveline work for the new Ford Bronco as well as its sibling, the 2019 Ranger.
Crucially, the company said that both the new Bronco and Ranger will have “front and rear axles featuring our latest AdvanTEK gear technology”, meaning both will include sold front and rear axles, ensuring that they are as off-road focused as possible.
Interestingly, Dana supplies solid front axles for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and if the Bronco does follow suit, the market will finally receive a true Jeep rival.
Unsurprisingly, Ford has failed to deny or confirm the reports and in a statement issued to Automotive News said the new Bronco “will meet the needs of our most demanding off-road enthusiasts. We will have more information to share about Bronco’s suspension closer to launch."
Earlier in the month, Ford executive vice president and chief technical officer, Raj Nair, confirmed that the new Bronco will be based around the next-gen Ranger’s platform.
Other than these details, little is known about the next-gen Bronco.
Renderings courtesy of Bronco6G