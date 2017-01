354HP Second-Gen Audi S5 Cabriolet Sways By Detroit

PHOTO GALLERY

With a re-engineered TFSI V6 unit under its hood, the all-new Audi S5 Cabriolet has finally made its North American debut at the Detroit Auto Show In terms of performance, the 2018 S5 Cabrio is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.8 seconds, thanks to the previously mentioned 3.0-liter TFSI V6, which also produces 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque to go with its 354 HP.All that power is being sent to the road through Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, but also an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox, as opposed to a dual-clutch transmission, as some may have anticipated before the car's release.The S5 Cabriolet is indeed slower than its Coupe sibling , which can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (nearly half a second quicker), though customers who enjoy letting the top drop on their cars will probably feel at peace with such a trade-off.On the outside, the S5 Cabriolet on display in Detroit is identical to the one we saw when Audi first released the press images, however, that one came with an all-black interior whereas this one features light beige seats, a color that's also found on the door panels and lower dashboard.US pricing has yet to be revealed, though the current model's $61,100 price tag should give us an idea of the ballpark.