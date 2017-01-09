354HP Second-Gen Audi S5 Cabriolet Sways By Detroit

With a re-engineered TFSI V6 unit under its hood, the all-new Audi S5 Cabriolet has finally made its North American debut at the Detroit Auto Show.
In terms of performance, the 2018 S5 Cabrio is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in just 4.8 seconds, thanks to the previously mentioned 3.0-liter TFSI V6, which also produces 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque to go with its 354 HP.
All that power is being sent to the road through Audi's quattro all-wheel drive system, but also an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox, as opposed to a dual-clutch transmission, as some may have anticipated before the car's release.
The S5 Cabriolet is indeed slower than its Coupe sibling, which can hit 60 mph in 4.4 seconds (nearly half a second quicker), though customers who enjoy letting the top drop on their cars will probably feel at peace with such a trade-off.
On the outside, the S5 Cabriolet on display in Detroit is identical to the one we saw when Audi first released the press images, however, that one came with an all-black interior whereas this one features light beige seats, a color that's also found on the door panels and lower dashboard.
US pricing has yet to be revealed, though the current model's $61,100 price tag should give us an idea of the ballpark.