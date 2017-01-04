4th-Gen Camaro Rebodied As First-Gen Z/28 Leaves Us Scratching Our Heads

Interested in buying a used Camaro? You're in luck, because Chevy has made over 5 million of them since the model first debuted in 1967. So even if they haven't necessarily been the longest-lasting and reliable vehicles ever made, you still won't have trouble finding one to buy.
The question, then, will be which one: A classic from the 1960s or '70s? A more modern iteration of the species? Something somewhere in between, perhaps? Well, this example you see here might make your decision a little easier. (Or maybe harder. We're a little confused over the matter.)
What you're looking at is a fourth-generation Chevy Camaro Z/28 – made in 2001 before production ceased the following year. But this particular example has been rebodied to look like a first-generation model. It's said to use original Camaro bodywork – not fiberglass copies – and even has a refitted interior with houndstooth upholstery, though it appears a little less convincing than, say, Singer's take on the Porsche 911.
VIN 2G1FP32G212125463 is the fourth of 19 such throwback specials commissioned by London Auto Sales – a dealership in Kentucky, a state where they know a thing or two about Chevrolet sports cars. This is said to be the only one based on the 2001 Camaro Z/28, and comes equipped with an aluminum-block LS6 V8 rated at 405 horsepower and mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.
It was said to have cost $150,000 to build this retro-mod convertible back in 2001. But over a decade and a half later, it's listed for sale by Bill Kay Chevrolet in Lisle, Illinois, near Chicago, for $56,990. That kind of money could get you into a really well-equipped sixth-generation model – and almost into a top-of-the-line ZL1.