75-Year-Old Driver Dies After 50-Pound Dumbbell Crashes Through His Windshield

Despite all the safety measures continuously developed by one of the world's largest industries, driving still holds its share of danger. And those hazards can come in the most random forms, as one driver found out, first hand, the hard way.
75-year-old Jack DeCarlo was driving his SUV – a GMC Terrain from the looks of it – down the New Jersey Turnpike near Oldmans Township on January 9 when a 50-pound dumbbell crashed through his windshield.
The vehicle reportedly veered off the road, and DeCarlo was airlifted to a local hospital. Though he was conscious following the incident, ABC News now reports that the victim tragically succumbed this past Wednesday to injuries sustained in the event.
Fortunately his wife, while also in the car at the time of the accident, only suffered minor injuries, from which we hope she'll fully recover – though she'll have to carry on as a widow in the wake of her late husband's untimely passing.
The AP report cites state law enforcement officials who said that criminal wrongdoing could not be ruled out at this early stage in the ongoing investigation. We can't fathom what would possess someone to do such a thing, but then we can't imagine how the dumbbell could have found its way through DeCarlo's windshield without someone throwing or dropping it there.